Movement for Change to wait for full text of Greece-FYROM deal

The center-left grouping Movement for Change (KINAL) said it would wait for the full text of the agreement before taking an official position on the name deal announced Tuesday by governments in Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

In a statement, KINAL said officials will review the agreement to make sure it contains what is necessary to safeguard Greek interests and to promote regional stability, including a change in FYROM’s constitutional name for all uses (“erga omnes”) and the removal of any elements perceived as irredentist.



“We are in favor of a solution, but not any solution,” it said.

On Tuesday, Athens and Skopje said they had settled on the name Republic of North Macedonia, or Severna Makedonija. Greece had objected to the name “Macedonia,” fearing territorial claims on its eponymous northern region.

