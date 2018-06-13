Greek opposition considers filing censure motion over FYROM name deal

Greece’s conservative opposition considers filing a censure motion against the government over the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) announced Tuesday, Kathimerini understands.

A New Democracy official speaking on condition of anonymity said the party will submit the motion if the government fails to show it has the necessary parliamentary majority to support a deal before it is signed by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev.

The official said that the conservative party is expecting a government response by the end of Wednesday.

Submitting a censure vote would disrupt the debate on prior actions required by Greece’s creditors to complete the fourth and last program review. A vote on the draft bill was expected to take place Thursday.

On Wednesday, New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the name deal as “deeply problematic.”



He called on President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to intervene so the deal can be debated in Parliament before it is signed, instead of after.