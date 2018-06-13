Name deal to eliminate Skopje’s irredentist pretensions, Greek FM says

The name deal reached between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will eliminate irredentist pretensions in Skopje, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Wednesday.



Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following talks in Moscow, Kotzias added that the government hoped to resolve outstanding issues with Albania and restart Cyprus talks aimed at reuniting the Mediterranean island.



“I believe that our region will become more peaceful… Now that we are coming out the financial crisis, we believe that stability in the Balkans can help us all grow,” he said.



On Tuesday, Athens and Skopje said they had settled on the name Republic of North Macedonia, or Severna Makedonija. Greece had objected to the name “Macedonia,” fearing territorial claims on its eponymous northern region.



Meanwhile, Kotzias said he had extended an invitation to Lavrov to visit Athens in September.