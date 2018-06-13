Berlin hails FYROM name deal ahead of foreign ministers’ meeting

Berlin welcomes an agreement between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the longstanding name row between the two Balkan neighbors, a spokesman said Wednesday while congratulating the two prime ministers and the UN’s special envoy Matthew Nimetz for their diplomatic efforts.



The German government hopes that there will be sufficient political support in Greece and FYROM for the deal, Steffen Seibert added.



Meanwhile, it was announced that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet with his FYROM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov on Thursday.



Earlier on Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that Austria thought FYROM had a chance of joining the European Union after Athens and Skopje reached a deal.



Under the deal, FYROM would officially be called the Republic of North Macedonia.