Greek PM to address Parliament on name deal on Friday

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will address Parliament on the name deal with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Friday, according to reports.



Tsipras has reportedly informed Parliament speaker Nikos Voutsis.



Earlier on Wednesday, New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the name deal, under which FYROM will change its name to Republic of North Macedonia, as “deeply problematic.”



Mitsotakis called on President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to intervene so the deal can be debated in Parliament before it is signed, instead of after.