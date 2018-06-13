American Ballet Theater Studio | Athens | June 17

American Ballet Theater Studio Company, the highest rung on the ABT training ladder, is a classical ensemble of 12 dancers and is coming to Athens for a show at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Summer Nostos Festival on Sunday, June 17. The show at the opera house stage starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free, with electronic registration required at www.ticketservices.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org