FYROM gov't spokesman: Greek non-paper an interpretation of the deal

The non-paper circulated by the Greek government on Tuesday explaining the deal agreed between the Prime Ministers of Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is an interpretation of the agreement and does not correspond to its actual context, FYROM's government spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski said on Wednesday.

"The foundation of the agreement defines how Greece interprets the term Macedonia. They too have accepted how we, at home, interpret the term," he was quoted as telling journalists by MIA news agency.

"A clear distinction is made between what Macedonia means to them, which is acceptable for us, and what Macedonia means to us, and it is acceptable for them," he added.



Bosnjakovski also said his country will retain its "Macedonian indentity and language."