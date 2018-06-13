British FM says Tsipras-Zaev deal is 'fantastic news'

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said late on Tuesday that the agreement reached between the Prime Ministers of Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), on the long-running name dispute is "fantastic news" that "took leadership and political courage."



"Fantastic news that PMs Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras have reached an agreement on the name issue. This took leadership and political courage," he said in a tweet and urged all political leaders in both countries to "recognise the benefits" that resolving this long-standing issue will bring.