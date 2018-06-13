Police probes crime of passion in Atalanti

A couple were found dead in their home in the town of Atalanti, central Greece, on Wednesday.



According to police, the 51-year-old man had gunshot wounds and a firearm was found next to him. The 42-year-old woman was found in a different room with multiple stab wounds.



They were found by concerned neighbors who entered their home after the couple appeared to have gone missing.



According to local reports, the couple got on well and owned a popular store in the town center.



Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragedy and are working on the assumption that it was a crime of passion.