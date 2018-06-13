NEWS |

 
NEWS

The full transcript of the Greece-FYROM deal

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy

The full text of the agreement achieved between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Tuesday was made public on Wednesday afternoon.

The document is 19-pages long and was distributed to Greece's political party leaders.

On Friday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to brief the parliament on all aspects of the deal. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 