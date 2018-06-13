The full transcript of the Greece-FYROM deal
The full text of the agreement achieved between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Tuesday was made public on Wednesday afternoon.
The document is 19-pages long and was distributed to Greece's political party leaders.
On Friday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to brief the parliament on all aspects of the deal.