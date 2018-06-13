NEWS |

 
Policemen pelted with stones in Exarchia

A group of individuals riding on 60 small motorcycles threw stones and bottles against a police force stationed at the corner of Patision Avenue and Tositsa Street in Exarchia, central Athens, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to information, the perpetrators wore clothes with the logo of a football club.

There is no information on injuries. 

