This government’s obsession with leveling every single initiative, institution or system that has to do with education to the lowest common denominator is unprecedented.

It now has its sights on the International Hellenic University, an institution based in the northern port city of Thessaloniki that was founded in 2005 and represents a novel and noteworthy effort to make Greece a hub of education and excellence in the broader region.

But because this government appears unable to tolerate anything that is different and good, and lashes out at all standout efforts, the IHU has come under attack, with a variety of different weapons being put to use.

If there is one area where the leftist-led government will leave nothing behind but scorched earth, it is education.