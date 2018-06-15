WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Mauritsstad and the Golden Age | Athens | To September 7

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

Four acclaimed Brazilian contemporary artists, Eudes Mota, Jeims Duarte, Kilian Glasner and Marcio Almeida, present their views on the legacy of the Dutch occupation of northeastern Brazil between 1630 and 1654 in “Mauritsstad and the Golden Age,” an exhibition at the Brazilian Embassy’s cultural center, Casa do Brasil, organized in cooperation with the Dutch Embassy. Visiting hours for the show, which runs through September 7, are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Casa do Brasil, 23 Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.721.3039

