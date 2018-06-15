Justice minister orders probe into Golden Dawn lawmaker’s rant

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis on Friday ordered a judicial investigation into a rant by a far-right lawmaker who called on the army to arrest Greece’s president and prime minister over the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Prescutor Ilias Zagoraios will be examining transcripts of Golden Dawn lawmaker Constantinos Barbarousis’s speech to the House on Friday to determine whether his rhetoric constitutes a crime.

Speaking on News 24/7 radio, Kontonis said that he believes a criminal case could be brought against Barbarousis, who was accused by Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis of deliberately inciting, along with his party, the public to violence against the name deal.

“I call on the country’s military leadership to respect its oath: to arrest Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras [Defense Minister and coalition partner] Panos Kammenos and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos in order to prevent this treason,” Barbarousis told lawmakers on Friday during a debate on a no-confidence motion submitted by opposition New Democracy in reaction to the name deal.