Golden Dawn ousts Barbarousis after rant

The president of Golden Dawn on Friday ousted lawmaker Constantinos Barbarousis for straying from the neo-Nazi party’s line during a debate on a no-confidence motion brought against the government by the opposition for its handling of a name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

During his address to lawmakers earlier on Friday, Barbarousis said that the military should arrest Prime Minsiter Alexis Tsipras, his coalition partner Panos Kammenos and Greek President Propkopis Pavlopoulos, in order to “prevent this treason,” that is the name deal with Skopje.

His rant prompted the parliamentary speaker to ban the far-right party from any further discussions on the no-confidence motion and to accuse Golden Dawn of inciting violence.

An investigation is also under way into whether Barbarousis’s comments constitute a crime.

Barbarousis's ouster means that Golden Dawn now has 15 seats in the 300-seat House.