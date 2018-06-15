US congressmen urge defense secretary to scrap jet sale to Turkey

Forty-four members of the US Congress, including Greek-Americans Gus Bilirakis of the Republican party and John Sarbanes for the Democrats, have written a letter to Defense Secretary James Mattis urging him to cancel the planned delivery of more than 100 F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

“Contrary to its NATO obligations and the expectations that should govern a responsible ally, Turkey is actively operating to undermine US interests around the world,” the signatories of the petition argue.

“Turkey's repeated military actions against American interests, relentless degradation of human rights and democracy under President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, and clear intention to build a strategic partnership with Russia have completely eroded the US-Turkey relationship,” they added, making reference to specific controversial incidents.

The congressmen also add that they have “no confidence” that Turkey will use the new fighter jets “responsibly in the region.”

Below is the full text of the petition.