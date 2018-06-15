A Supreme Court prosecutor ordered on Friday an investigation into statements made by the now-former Golden Dawn MP Constantinos Barbarousis for possible treason charges, after he urged the army to arrest Greece's prime minister, president and government coalition partner for what he viewed as a “treasonous” agreement with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over its name.



The statements came during a debate in parliament on a no-confidence motion brought against the government by the opposition for its handling of a name deal.



Barbarousis claimed the country's political leadership “does not legislate laws that are in favor of the nation” and urged the army to arrest President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Premier Alexis Tsipras and ANEL leader Panos Kammenos “to prevent this treason,” that is, the the deal with Skopje.



Barbarousis was later ousted from his party by leader Nikos Michaloliakos.



Tsipras and his FYROM counterpart are scheduled to sign the agreement in Prespes, northern Greece, this Sunday.



The crime of treason does not require the prosecutor to ask parliament to lift the lawmaker's immunity.

His rant prompted the parliamentary speaker to ban the far-right party from any further discussions on the no-confidence motion and to accuse Golden Dawn of inciting violence.