HFW law firm promotes Kalliopi Karaiskaki to partner

Shipping-focused law firm HFW, which is based in London, has boosted its leading Greek ship finance practice with the promotion of Piraeus consultant Kalliopi Karaiskaki to partner and the hiring of senior associate Dimitra Gelti.



Karaiskaki has also been appointed head of the firm’s ship finance practice in Piraeus. The moves coincided with the 25th anniversary of HFW’s Piraeus office, which was established on June 14, 1993.