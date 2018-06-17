Administration inspector to face inquiry over KEELPNO funding

The General Inspector of Public Administration, Maria Papaspyrou, is to face Parliament’s ethics and transparency committee on Tuesday following claims by opposition New Democracy according to which she has not shown objectivity in her role.

In a recent comment, ND’s vice president, Adonis Georgiadis, called on Papaspyrou to explain why there has been no comprehensive investigation into multiple claims regarding the alleged mismanagement of public funding by the Center of Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO).