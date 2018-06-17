Athens, Skopje sign deal ending yearslong name dispute

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have signed a deal that, if ratified, will resolve a decades-old dispute concerning the latter country’s name.



The two countries' prime ministers, Greece's Alexis Tsipras and FYROM's Zoran Zaev, attended the signing of the deal Sunday by the two countries' foreign ministers, along with UN and EU officials at the village of Psarades, on the shore of the Great Prespa lake.



“This is a mutually beneficial agreement which fully respects the values and the principles of the people,” Tsipras said during a joint conference with his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev ahead of the signing.



He said the deal heralded “a new era [of] stability, prosperity and security, adding however that both sides had to work hard to make this a “viable” agreement.



“We will be partners and allies,” Zaev said. “We must build the foundations for mutual cooperation, friendship and joint effort in the interest of all.”

“Self-isolation will benefit no one,” he added.



United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz congratulated the two leaders for reaching an agreement. “Today shows what nations can achieve if they have the vision and courage to get things done,” he said.