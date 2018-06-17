Hundreds of protesters join rally in FYROM

Hundreds of protesters joined a rally Sunday in the city of Bitola – near the border of Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) with Greece – to protest an agreement resolving the two countries' dispute over FYROM’s official name.

The rally was organized by the right-wing opposition Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization-Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE).

The agreement stipulates that FYROM’s full name should be the Republic of North Macedonia, so it can be distinguished from Greece's northern region called Macedonia. [Reuters]