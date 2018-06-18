Costas Politis, who led Greece to basketball glory in 1987, dies

Costas Politis, the coach of the Greek national team that won the European Basketball Championship in 1987, died on Monday morning after suffering from deteriorating health. He was 76.

Politis became coach of the national side in 1982 and led Greece to 10th place at the World Cup in Spain in 1986. It was the best showing for the Greeks at an international level.

He made history in 1987 when Greece lifted the Eurobasket trophy in Athens sparking scenes of wild jubilation across the country.The historic win marked the beginning of the rise of Greek basketball, on a club and national level.

He also coached at the club level at Panathinaikos (twice), PAOK and AEK.

He led Panathinaikos to three Greek Championships (1979-80, 1980-81 and 1981-82) and two Greek Cups (1978-79, 1981-82). On a European level, he led Panathinaikos to third place at the Final Four in Tel Aviv in the 1993-94 season.