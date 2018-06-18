Carmen | Athens | July 27-29 & 31

As part of the Greek Festival, the Greek National Opera returns with George Bizet’s “Carmen.” In this production, acclaimed British director Stephen Langridge presents a modern adaptation of the classic tale, setting it in the context of Europe’s migration and economic crisis. The performance will take place at the Herod Atticus Theater on July 27, 28, 29 and 31 July, at 9 p.m. Tickets prices range from 25 to 100 euros. For details and reservations, visit www.nationalopera.gr or www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807