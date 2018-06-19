Burglary gang suspects escape police station by jumping out of window

Three Albanian nationals, arrested on June 13 over dozens of thefts and burglaries, escaped the police station where they were being held in Argyroupoli, southern Athens, by jumping out of the bathroom window.



The three men reportedly cut the metal window grill in the bathroom and jumped from a height of about 10 meters. They were chased by policemen who saw them but they managed to flee.



The fugitives are believed to be members of a gang responsible for more than 70 burglaries in the Attica region.



Speaking to Kathimerini, the president of the Union of Police Officers for Southeast Attica, Giorgos Kaliakmakis said the union “had pointed out the unsuitability of the building that houses this police department and had denounced and weakening of the Police Department Directorate of Southeast Attica.”