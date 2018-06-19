Greek soldiers to appear in Turkish court in fourth appeal for release

Two Greek servicemen who have been detained in a prison in Turkey since early March after they accidentally crossed into the neighbouring country will appear for the fourth time before a court in the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne on Tuesday to request their release from pre-trial detention, Greek TV broadcaster Skai reported.



Turkish courts have so far rejected three appeals on the grounds that they do not have a permanent residence in the country and therefore are considered a flight risk.



The Greek government passed a legislative amendment in Parliament recently that assigned them to a post in Ankara, hoping to overcome this obstacle.

The two men are being held in a high-security prison in Edirne. They were arrested by Turkish authorities after they strayed into the country’s territory during a border patrol on March 3.