Bakoyiannis slams decision to grant furlough to N17 hitman

Kostas Bakoyiannis, the Regional governor of Central Greece, decried on Tuesday a decision by prison authorities to grant a 48-hour prison leave to the jailed shooter of disbanded terrorist group November 17, who went on a two-week-long hunger strike.



Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his role in the N17 terrorist group, started a hunger strike on May 30 because authorities refused to give him a leave of absence from prison. He was transferred to hospital earlier in the month.



Bakoyiannis is the son of murdered New Democracy MP Pavlos Bakoyannis who was shot and killed in the front entrance of his office in 1989 by the terror group.

“You want to get out of jail? Now you know what to do. Go on a hunger strike, or tell your friends to do a sit-in or raise a banner,” he said in Facebook post.



“Apart from that, the State supposedly cannot be threatened, blackmailed and, most importantly, does not deal with criminals,” he added.