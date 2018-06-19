FYROM parliament to vote on name deal on Wednesday

The Parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will ratify the deal reached with Greece on the name dispute on Wednesday, according to the country’s MIA news agency.



The relevant draft bill will first be discussed at the European Affairs Committee before it is submitted to the Legislative Committee.



In an initial vote earlier in the day, a majority of lawmakers (69) voted in favour of the need to approve the draft bill, with 40 votes against, the news agency reported.



FYROM’s main opposition, VMRO-DPMNE, have rejected the deal and said it will not participate in the main vote.