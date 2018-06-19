Charles Taylor | Athens | June 20

Canadian philosopher Charles Taylor of McGill University gives a lecture at Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, June 20, on “Democratic Degeneration.” Taylor’s lecture is held in cooperation with the Birkbeck Institute of Humanities and will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek. Admission is free of charge with priority coupons being distribited as of 5.30 p.m. The lecture starts at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live at www.diavlos.grnet.gr/event/e1119.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2000