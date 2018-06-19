ND vows to scrap Paraskevopoulos law if it comes to power

The conservative New Democracy opposition has vowed to abolish the so-called Paraskevopoulos law which led to the release, for a third time Tuesday, of convicted November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas on a two-day furlough, if it comes to power.

In a statement Tuesday, New Democracy said it will scrap the “despicable” law and “unrepentant terrorists, like Koufodinas, will not be granted a leave from jail.”

Koufodinas had gone on a hunger strike for almost two weeks because authorities refused to give him a leave of absence from prison. He was transferred to Nikaia state hospital earlier in the month.

He is serving eleven life terms for his role in the terrorist group that was dismantled by Greek authorities in 2002.

His release follows a spate of attacks by anarchist and anti-establishment groups against targets across the country, including the offices of the Hellenic American Union (HAU) in Athens and Thessaloniki.