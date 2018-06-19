ATHEX: Index slides on thin trading

The Greek stock market tried to distinguish itself from its European peers, concerned about a trade war across the Atlantic, but eventually ended Tuesday with losses for the majority of its stocks. while traders are still keeping an eye on Thursday’s Eurogroup.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 766.13 points, shedding 0.62 percent from Monday’s 770.91 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.80 percent to 2,012.03 points, but mid-caps expanded 1.04 percent.

The banks index gave up 0.52 percent, as the sector’s stocks had a mixed picture: Piraeus fell 2.76 percent and Eurobank lost 1.31 percent, while Alpha closed without change and National grew 0.74 percent.

Viohalco dropped 3.16 percent and Titan Cement declined 2.22 percent, just as PPC increased 3.80 percent.

In total 43 stocks recorded gains, 57 endured losses and 15 ended unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last six sessions, amounting to 36.4 million euros, down from Monday’s 39.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index shrank 0.19 percent to close at 68.11 points.