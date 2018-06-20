Ministers condemn Turkey's continued detention of two Greek soldiers

The continued detention by Turkey of two Greek soldiers who accidently crossed the land border in early March is "barbaric," Deputy Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis said on Wednesday.

His comments to Sto Kokkino FM came a day after a Turkish court rejected a fourth request for the two Greek soldiers to be released.

Kouvelis said that Greek authorities were doing everything possible to press for the soldiers' release but deemed that Ankara would continue to ratchet up tensions even after Turkish elections scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier in the day, in comments to 104.9 FM, Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis struck a similar tone, describing the ongoing detention of the two Greek soldiers without charge as "unacceptable" and not worthy of a "civilized state."



