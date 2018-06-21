NEWS |

 
Anarchist group barges into supermarket chain's HQ over dead worker

Members of anarchist group Rouvikonas marched into the headquarters of a supermarket chain in Gerakas, eastern Attica, on Thursday afternoon to protest over the death of an employee during cleaning work on the roof of a room used to preserve products.

In a post on an anti-establishment website, the group said their action was “necessary” to fight against “the terror regime imposed by employers.”

