Anarchist group barges into supermarket chain's HQ over dead worker
Members of anarchist group Rouvikonas marched into the headquarters of a supermarket chain in Gerakas, eastern Attica, on Thursday afternoon to protest over the death of an employee during cleaning work on the roof of a room used to preserve products.
In a post on an anti-establishment website, the group said their action was “necessary” to fight against “the terror regime imposed by employers.”