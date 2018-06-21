Surprise entries by two Czech companies and four Greek enterprises – one of them in cooperation with a Chinese group – make up the list of candidate buyers who have expressed a non-binding interest in the lignite-powered units of Public Power Corporation in Florina and Megalopoli.

The list confirmed on Thursday by PPC includes bids from the consortium of Beijing Guohua Power Company Ltd with Damco Energy; from GEK Terna; from ElvalHalco; from Energeticky, a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH); from Indoverse (Czech) Coal Investments Ltd; and from the Mytilineos group.

The Chinese firm that has joined the tender in cooperation with Damco Energy of the Copelouzos group has emerged from the merger of the lignite units of the Shenhua Group with those of the China Guodian Group.

The surprise came from the two Czech firms, EPH and Indoverse, which are active in the energy sector and have a significant coal-related portfolio.

The consultants PPC has hired for the sale process will evaluate the interest expressed at this stage and submit their conclusions to the utility’s management regarding the bidders that meet the conditions for making it onto the shortlist. The final decision on that list will be made by PPC’s governing board.