Infant dies after falling ill in parked car

A 3-month-old baby died in a parking lot on the national highway connecting Lamia to Athens early on Friday morning.



According to local news reports, the infant was in the car with its young Ukrainian parents and its 3-year-old brother.



The family was heading to Athens and stopped at the parking lot outside Lamia to catch some sleep in their car.



However, when the parents woke up the infant was in distress and foaming at the mouth.



They rushed the baby to the Lamia hospital but it was pronounced dead on arrival.



A coroner’s report will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.