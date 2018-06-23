Police arrest one of three burglary gang fugitives

Greek police arrested on Saturday morning one of the three Albanian nationals who had escaped last Tuesday from a police station where they were being held in Argyroupoli, southern Atherns, by jumping out of a window.



He was found at the house of a friend in Koropi, eastern Attica. The 28-year-old was reportedly hidden in a closet and didn't resist arrest.



The three men are believed to be members of a gang responsible for more than 70 burglaries in the Attica region.



The suspects escaped by cutting the metal window grill in the bathroom and jumping from a height of about 10 meters. They were chased by policemen who saw them but they managed to flee.



Police is searching for the other two escapees in Loutsa and Koropi.