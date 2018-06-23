Tsipras on three-day visit to UK

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to arrive in London on Monday for a three-day visit when he is scheduled to meet with his counterpart, Theresa May, and the head of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.



The Greek premier is to meet on Monday with Archbishop Gregorios of Thyateira and Great Britain and later with young Greek scientists working in the UK capital, at the Hellenic Center of London, at 6 p.m.



On Tuesday is his scheduled meeting with May at Downing Street. Later in the day he is to meet with Corbyn. Finally on Wednesday, Tsipras is to speak at the London Business School.



In comments to Ta Nea newspaper ahead of Tsipras’s visit, May said that it was a “chance to further strengthen the bonds we share... for the benefit of all our citizens,” referring to tourism, security cooperation and trade.