The deal achieved between Greece and its international creditors on the country’s debt burden at last Thursday’s summit of eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg could undoubtedly have been much better for the country and its people.



Nevertheless, the Eurogroup deal provides a strong indication that the country is finally leaving behind years of economic turmoil and difficulties and returning to some semblance of normalcy.



The duty of politicians – of all politicians – is now to ensure that Greece will never again be obliged to resort to begging as a result of fiscal irresponsibility and political dishonesty.



The truth is that we still have a long way to go. We are still vulnerable to external factors. Our institutions and our production base are weak.



Notwithstanding these shortcomings, however, the country is now able to stand on its own feet with less outside help.



And that is good for everyone involved.