France and the Netherlands are likely to resist the opening of European Union accession negotiations with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and reject the candidacy of Albania at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels today and tomorrow and the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias confirmed during a press conference in Rhodes on Friday that the two countries “have raised objections.”



He said Germany, Denmark and Luxembourg expressed skepticism in a letter on whether FYROM and Albania had made enough progress to merit the opening of accession talks but later withdrew their reservations.

The Dutch Parliament voted against Albania’s possible candidacy last Thursday but the case of FYROM is being treated separately, whereas German lawmakers support talks with FYROM, under strict conditions.

France has completely rejected Albania’s candidacy and believes FYROM’s entry into NATO is an adequate reward for now.