Nigel Kennedy | Athens | July 17

A protege of Yehudi Menuhin, Nigel Kennedy is hailed as one of the top violinists of his generation and the best-selling violinist in the history of music. He has been invited to perform at Athens’s Herod Atticus Theater by the Greek Festival, with a performance titled “Bach Meets Kennedy Meets Gershwin”, a dialogue between the classical and jazz composers.

Tickets start at 22 euros and can be booked at www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807