Thucydides the Athenian | Athens | June 26-29

A three-day conference on “Thucydides the Athenian,” will take place at DIKEMES/College Year in Athens from June 26 to 29.

The conference aims to examine Thucydides within the Athenian context: exploring his political entourage and intellectual content. An international group of scholars will delve deeper into the realities of Periclean ideology and the post-Periclean legacy.

Admission to all talks is free of charge. For a detailed program, visit www.cyathens.org.

DIKEMES/CYA, 5 Stadiou Square,

Kallimarmaro, tel 210.756.0749