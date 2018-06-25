WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Thucydides the Athenian | Athens | June 26-29

TAGS: Conference, History

A three-day conference on “Thucydides the Athenian,” will take place at DIKEMES/College Year in Athens from June 26 to 29.

The conference aims to examine Thucydides within the Athenian context: exploring his political entourage and intellectual content. An international group of scholars will delve deeper into the realities of Periclean ideology and the post-Periclean legacy.

Admission to all talks is free of charge. For a detailed program, visit www.cyathens.org.

DIKEMES/CYA, 5 Stadiou Square,
Kallimarmaro, tel 210.756.0749 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 