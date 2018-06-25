Four arrested for homophobic attack in Thessaloniki

Four men aged between 16 and 22 have been indicted over a physical assault on a Pakistani minor in central Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the 17-year-old was attacked in Xarchakos park after the suspects asked him if he was taking part in the Thessaloniki Pride event that was being held in the city, and what his sexual preferences were.

Three of the suspects have been given until Tuesday to prepare their defense while the fourth, who is 16, will appear before a court for minors.

Police said they were also investigating whether the four suspects were connected to an earlier incident when two men were thrown into the sea near the White Tower.

The two men – a Greek and an Italian – were pulled out of the sea by port authority personnel. Witnesses said the assailants shouted homophobic abuse and threatened to kill the two men.

A Thessaloniki prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the incident.