The Chios Mastic Museum at Pyrgi on the island of Chios is gearing up to host the Jean Monnet Symposium on “The Future of the European Port Policy,” an international two-day meeting aimed at generating knowledge and advancing the dialogue on the prospects of European ports and port-related initiatives, later this week.



The event, which takes place on Thursday and Friday, is being organized as part of the Jean Monnet Action in European Ports Policy, an initiative at the University of the Aegean’s Shipping, Trade and Transport Department, in collaboration with web-based initiative PortEconomics, under the auspices of the Hellenic Port Association.



The first day of the symposium will bring together decision-makers, stakeholders and academics, who are expected to discuss the the prospects and the role of European-level initiatives in reinforcing the competitiveness of European ports.



The second day of the Jean Monnet Symposium aims to stimulate intellectual discussion between scholars studying aspects related to ports policy, allowing interactions between theory and practice.