Andreas Verykios replaces Michelis as HFSF chief

Greece’s bank rescue fund HFSF said on Tuesday that Andreas Verykios has been appointed as chairman of its general council, succeeding Giorgos Michelis.



Verykios was formerly deputy director general for lending operations at the European Investment Bank until 2008 and head of human resources at the EIB from 2000 to 2005.



Verykios started his working career in merchant shipping companies in London and in Piraeus, moving on to banking as corporate finance manager at Citibank Greece, from 1978 to 1981.



[Reuters]