Woman convicted to 10 years in prison for revenge killing

Crime

An appeals court sentenced a 43-year-old Roma woman to 10 years in prison for the 2012 murder of a 33-year-old man who was accused of killing her 19-year-old son the previous year outside the office of an investigative magistrate.

The woman shot the 10 defendant times. She also fired at his co-defendant, who suffered leg injuries.

The woman told the court she regrets her actions and said she was sorry but admitted that she “felt relief” when she killed him.

