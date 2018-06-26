Tsipras holds talks with Theresa May in London

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with his British counterpart Theresa May on Tuesday while on an official visit to London.

Speaking to reporters, Tsipras said the meeting was held during an auspicious period for Greece after last week’s debt deal at the Eurogroup. Greece’s position, he stressed, is being constantly upgraded, economically and geopolitically.

The two leaders discussed the economy and the prospect of British investments in Greece.

Tsipras said he also raised the issue of the Parthenon Marbles and the country’s demand for their return. He said the issue has a moral dimension for Greece.

“The Marbles belong to the world’s cultural heritage, but their natural place is on the Parthenon [on the Acropolis in Athens].”

For her part, May congratulated Tsipras over last week’s Eurogroup deal and the name agreement reached between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.