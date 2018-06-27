Olympiakos announces hiring of David Blatt

Olympiakos confirmed yesterday the hiring of American coach David Blatt, following the departure of Yiannis Sfairopoulos.

The 59-year-old coach has signed a two-year contract with the Piraeus giant, and made his first statements at the club’s website.

“I am happy and honored to be joining the Olympiacos team and family... the opportunity to become part of the great tradition of achievement and the history of great coaches and players is overwhelming...

“I see this challenge and chance and it fills me with pride and motivation to do my utmost to give the club and it special fans the very best part of me with the heart and soul that defines this organization. The team must evolve and grow and together with all the wonderful people in the program we will make this happen. And I can’t wait!!” said the 2007 European champion with the Russian national team.