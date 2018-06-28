Holocaust Memorial in Thessaloniki vandalized

Vandals threw black paint on the Holocaust Memorial in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Wednesday night, bespoiling the bronze sculpture that depicts a menorah with human bodies intertwined into its flames.

Authorities believe that the vandals may have been participants in a rally held earlier outside the Macedonia-Thrace Ministry to protest the name deal signed between Athens and Skopje.

The Eleftherias Square memorial has come under attack by far-right elements in the past, as has the Holocaust Memorial in Athens and those in other cities.

The sculpture is last piece designed by acclaimed sculptor Nandor Glid and was completed after his death by his son, Daniel, in 1997.