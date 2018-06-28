Greek air force bolsters NATO mission in Afghanistan

The Hellenic Air Force has sent a team of technical advisers to Afghanistan in what is seen as tangible proof of Greece’s commitment to supporting NATO in all of its operational fronts.

The initiative, which was hailed by US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt as a “strong and welcome signal” from the Greek Defense Ministry, was publicized via a video posted on the official account of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission to Afghanistan.

In the video, Hellenic Air Force Major Ioannis Parmakis, senior national representative of the support mission in Afghanistan, talks about the mission’s aims.

“Recently, Greece increased its footprint here in Afghanistan with the train, advise and assist mission,” he said. “Greece’s contingent here works hand-in-hand with the Afghans on logistics in order to help them improve the sustainability of the Afghan Air Force. Logistics is the backbone of any sustainable air force, and we want to ensure the Afghan Air Force is able to take the fight to the enemy for years to come.

“Greece was one of the early members of NATO and is committed to the Resolute Support Mission and to the future of Afghanistan,” Parmakis added.