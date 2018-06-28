Resilient Futures | Thessaloniki | To September 23

In cooperation with the Polyeco Contemporary Art Initiative (PCAI), the Contemporary Art Center of Thessaloniki has put together a group exhibition that symbolically joins the country’s two most important ports, Thessaloniki and Piraeus. “Resilient Futures” unites the two port cities through works (mainly video art) by Greek and international artists including Loukia Alavanou, Hertog Nadler and many more. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost 3 euros.

Thessaloniki Contemporary Art Center (Warehouse B1), Thessaloniki Port,

tel 231.059.3270, www.cact.gr