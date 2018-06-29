Karagiozis Festival | Athens | June 30 - July 1

A two-day music festival is taking place at the old trolley bus (OSY) depot in Gazi on Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1, organized by the traditional Karagiozis coffee shop in Exarchia. The festival includes an exciting lineup of folk and Balkan music acts, including Serbia’s Boban Markovic Orchestra, which describes itself as the “best Balkan brass orchestra,” and Baildsa, a Greek band from Thessaloniki which fuses gypsy punk, reggae and ska with Balkan elements. The music starts at 8 p.m. on both nights. Tickets cost 10 euros for one day, 18 euros for both. Tickets are available at ticketservices.gr. For more information, call 694.69.59.419.

Old OSY Depot, Ermou & Pireos, Gazi